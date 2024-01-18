Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ashford

Ashford Trading Down 0.8 %

AINC stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.73. Ashford has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.