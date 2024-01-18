Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases Shares of 3,601 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $227,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $859,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3M by 93.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.
3M Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:MMM opened at $106.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $123.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.24.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.
3M Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Spirit Airlines stock faces major turbulence post merger block
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm stock poised for breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.