Aspen Investment Management Inc Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after buying an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $46.93 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a PE ratio of -115.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

