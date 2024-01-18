Aspen Investment Management Inc Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $279.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

