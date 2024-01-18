Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.91

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.91 and last traded at $76.78, with a volume of 47370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGO has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $2.35. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,407,250.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,630,389.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at $91,405,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801 over the last three months. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,882,000 after purchasing an additional 67,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

