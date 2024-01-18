AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after buying an additional 9,781,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after buying an additional 3,785,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,064,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,987,367. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

