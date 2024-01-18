Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.69 or 0.00018370 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $45.24 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005269 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,822.68 or 0.99931238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011488 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00231226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004759 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,646,860 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.98326499 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 402 active market(s) with $50,684,795.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

