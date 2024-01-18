Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AZUL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Azul in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Azul
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Azul Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE:AZUL opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.87. Azul has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $13.86.
Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azul will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.
About Azul
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Azul
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.