Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cormark upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.78.

Shares of BDGI opened at C$44.15 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$24.55 and a 52 week high of C$44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.25.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total value of C$384,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh purchased 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total transaction of C$384,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,197 shares of company stock worth $125,445 and have sold 68,400 shares worth $2,728,875. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

