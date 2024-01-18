Ball Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BALL. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Ball stock opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,039,000 after acquiring an additional 136,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,163,000 after acquiring an additional 169,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

