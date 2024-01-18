Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 124 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.10. 252,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.89.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

