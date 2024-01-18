Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $29,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after buying an additional 616,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $378.16. 300,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,147. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.55.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.