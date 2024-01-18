Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $411.67. 18,244,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,810,613. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $273.89 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.27.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

