Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 8,145 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.07% of AMETEK worth $24,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,746,000 after acquiring an additional 870,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,696,000 after acquiring an additional 114,598 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.48. 188,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,724. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $165.52.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

