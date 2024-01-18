Barclays Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $250.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $215.55 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $124.31 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.