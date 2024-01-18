Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bankshares upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Barrick Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.72.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$21.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 525.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.26. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$19.04 and a one year high of C$28.19.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.3675264 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,350.00%.

Insider Activity at Barrick Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 15,267 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,325.40. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$247,325.40. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 108,880 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. Insiders have purchased 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

