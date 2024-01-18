Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in BlackRock by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $787.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $763.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

