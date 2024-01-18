Beck Bode LLC Acquires Shares of 56,886 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.07% of KB Home at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,948,000 after acquiring an additional 87,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KBH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,421. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

