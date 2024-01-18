Beck Bode LLC Buys New Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,000. National Grid makes up about 2.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in National Grid by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 7.8% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in National Grid by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NGG stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 145,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. National Grid plc has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $74.48.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

