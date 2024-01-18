Beck Bode LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,795,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,174,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DELL traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.18. 1,350,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,908. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

