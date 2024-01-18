Beck Bode LLC Has $9.01 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up 2.3% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after buying an additional 1,311,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Entergy by 64.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after purchasing an additional 762,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 1,294.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 725,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 673,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ETR traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.34. 280,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,629. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average of $98.11. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.