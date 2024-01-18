Beck Bode LLC Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Centene makes up approximately 1.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Centene by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Centene by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Centene by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.25. 1,289,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.08. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

