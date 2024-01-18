Beck Bode LLC Increases Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 67.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 75,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 30,489 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 33.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.0 %

RPRX stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $28.04. 716,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,884. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.51 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

