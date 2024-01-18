Beck Bode LLC Invests $1.61 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $102,351,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 299.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.81. 15,692,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,195,302. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

