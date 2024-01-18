Beck Bode LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

FUTY traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 249,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $45.61.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

