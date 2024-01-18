Beck Bode LLC Takes $3.50 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.8% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 750.0% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 125,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,370. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

