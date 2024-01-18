Beck Bode LLC Takes $4.80 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after acquiring an additional 859,301 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,461,000 after acquiring an additional 640,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $302.03. The stock had a trading volume of 393,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,914. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.58. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

