Beck Bode LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 262,306 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $21.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,656.65. The stock had a trading volume of 156,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,040.47 and a 1 year high of $1,685.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,561.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,368.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.