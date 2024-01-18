BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after buying an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after purchasing an additional 191,924 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,572 shares of company stock valued at $345,627. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BL

BlackLine Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 226,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,223. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -249.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.