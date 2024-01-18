BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $938.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $819.00. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $787.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $763.35 and a 200-day moving average of $707.86. BlackRock has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 38.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

