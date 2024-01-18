BMO Capital Markets Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $360.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $357.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.22.

Shares of GS traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $379.67. 230,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,865. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.61. The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

