Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) & Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Critical Comparison

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) and Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Zealand Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $295.52 million 0.45 $60.78 million $0.94 3.77 Zealand Pharma A/S $14.73 million 225.57 -$170.22 million N/A N/A

Bonterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 14.53% 9.44% 4.92% Zealand Pharma A/S -224.88% -49.75% -35.33%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bonterra Energy and Zealand Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential downside of 18.79%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing both insulin and dasiglucagon. The company's pipeline includes Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for congenital hyperinsulinism. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Beta Bionics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.