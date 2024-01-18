Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 727.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.88. 1,515,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,898,746. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

