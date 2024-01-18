Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 96.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,547 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,761 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 2.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 108,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 66,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

