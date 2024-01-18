Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of BLIN opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.43.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

