Brokerages Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Target Price at $15.50

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 107.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.89. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

