Brokerages Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) PT at $3.30

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

ABEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Ambev stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,177,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204,526 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 34,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,181,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,182 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ambev by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,928,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632,200 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

