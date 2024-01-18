Brokerages Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) PT at $38.71

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

AIRC opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,101,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,259,000 after buying an additional 3,691,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $53,319,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,555,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after buying an additional 1,029,054 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

