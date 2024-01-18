Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Target Price at $5.50

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director Wayne T. Smith bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after acquiring an additional 198,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,239,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 879,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,350,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 106,494 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CYH opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $473.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

