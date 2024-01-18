Brokerages Set Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Target Price at $45.50

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Copart alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.20. Copart has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

(Get Free Report

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.