Brokerages Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) PT at $242.18

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ITW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $250.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.36. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.