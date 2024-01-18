Brokerages Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) PT at $242.18

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.18.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $250.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.36. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
