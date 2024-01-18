Brokerages Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target at $44.60

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.95. Merus has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $33.76.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,076 shares of company stock valued at $576,852. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 142.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Merus by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

