Brokerages Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Target Price at $51.25

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

SLGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Silgan alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SLGN

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 30.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Stock Performance

SLGN opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Silgan

(Get Free Report

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.