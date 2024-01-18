Brokers Issue Forecasts for ITT Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ITT in a report issued on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $5.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.18. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

ITT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Shares of ITT opened at $117.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $121.19.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

ITT declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ITT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,367,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $873,023,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ITT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,319,000 after buying an additional 144,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,569,000 after buying an additional 68,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,426,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

