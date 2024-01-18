Bumble Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 31,559 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 443% compared to the typical volume of 5,809 put options.

Bumble stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.76. 860,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,658. Bumble has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 43.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bumble by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,091 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,305 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 33.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,799,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,755,000 after purchasing an additional 960,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $13,990,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BMBL. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.30 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

