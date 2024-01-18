Cadinha & Co. LLC Buys 10,070 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

GOLD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,031,473. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

