Cadinha & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

ACN stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $355.86. The company had a trading volume of 280,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,585. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $357.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.64. The stock has a market cap of $223.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $10,301,110. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

