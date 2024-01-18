Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases 4,539 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,351 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.0% during the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 206,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 48,266 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,464,413 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $91,898,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,317 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 74,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

