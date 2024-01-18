Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 127,646 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,481,000. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $5,426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $2,849,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 81,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

TNA traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.22. 9,814,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,241,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

