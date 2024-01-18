Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 13,235 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,862,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after acquiring an additional 436,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,087. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

